SG Americas Securities LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ameren by 21.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ameren by 123.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

