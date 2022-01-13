Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 2,361 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $506,410.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAA opened at $216.73 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

