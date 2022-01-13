VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000.

SMOG opened at $154.36 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $134.07 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51.

