Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.81 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

