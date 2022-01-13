Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TMDI stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $67.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.04.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 115.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 17.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.