Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post $7.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.24 billion to $31.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

