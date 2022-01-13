Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.