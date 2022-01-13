TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.
In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TTEC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
