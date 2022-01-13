TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TTEC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

