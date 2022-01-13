Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.04.

BE stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.