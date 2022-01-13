Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.17.

AYI opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

