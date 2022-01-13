Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Hold

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China."

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 1,122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

