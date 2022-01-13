Apria (NYSE:APR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.15 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Analysts predict that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,871 shares of company stock worth $11,788,228.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

