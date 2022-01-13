$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,896,000.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

