Financial Comparison: BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) & Its Competitors

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS: BETRF) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BetterLife Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40% BetterLife Pharma Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A -$27.20 million -0.21 BetterLife Pharma Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million 0.16

BetterLife Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma. BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BetterLife Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BetterLife Pharma Competitors 5365 19585 42014 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.46%. Given BetterLife Pharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BetterLife Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma rivals beat BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

