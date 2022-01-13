Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) to Hold

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

