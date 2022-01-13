Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

ACRS opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,560,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

