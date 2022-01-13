Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) to Hold

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth about $9,067,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

