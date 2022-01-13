$240,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

