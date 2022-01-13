Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCSA. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.