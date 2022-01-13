EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENQ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.53) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.86. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £396.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 149,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,455.19). Also, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,397,411 shares of company stock worth $45,601,606 in the last ninety days.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.