Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

