Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.54) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.28 million and a P/E ratio of 99.51.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

