Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 4267877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

