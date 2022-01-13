Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 4267877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
