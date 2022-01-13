Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.38

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 692884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

