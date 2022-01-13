Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.22

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 4867147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

