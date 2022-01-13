Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Head to Head Comparison

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04% GBT Technologies -20,511.67% N/A -774.18%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.01 $2.05 million $0.13 7.16 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 36.52 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats GBT Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

