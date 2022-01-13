REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.78

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 679716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

