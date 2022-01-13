REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.78

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 679716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
