Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAC. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

