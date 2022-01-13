Citigroup Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $400.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $341.29 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.