Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Shares of NET opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.