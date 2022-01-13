Comparing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.62% 21.66% 7.14%

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.89 $58.71 million $2.12 27.12

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.43%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

