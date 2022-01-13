$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will report $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $5.74 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

KERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

