Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 22.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

