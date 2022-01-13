Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.29 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 201,689 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

