Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $553.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.