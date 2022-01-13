Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $553.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

