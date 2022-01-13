The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE NTB opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

