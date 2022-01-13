Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

