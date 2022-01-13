Raymond James Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.95.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.