Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by UBS Group

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

PEB opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

