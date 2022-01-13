FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

