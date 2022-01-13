Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

