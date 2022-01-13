Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,199 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

