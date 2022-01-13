Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

