Raymond James Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $9.91 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.