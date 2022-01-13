Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

HIW stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

