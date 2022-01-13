Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Mulberry Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.70). The company has a market cap of £183.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.05.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

