Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.14) on Tuesday. Mulberry Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.70). The company has a market cap of £183.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.05.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
