Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.72) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.40).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX stock opened at GBX 687.17 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 653.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 658.35. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.38).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.