Informa (LON:INF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 568 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 634.67 ($8.61).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 554.40 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44.

In other news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,377.09).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

