Berenberg Bank Raises 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 2,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.65) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,980 ($40.45).

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,670 ($36.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,848.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,861.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £749.90 million and a PE ratio of 181.63. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($29.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($44.32).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

