FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

